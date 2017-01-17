Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
70 pets in need of furr-ever homes
Weepy deceives, confuses
INTERMODAL | Qube: ‘It will cut traffic’ v RAID: ‘No, it won’t’
Foodie culture comes
Risk gestational diabetes occurs before pregnancy
Local kids coached by European super club Borussia Dortmund | Gallery
Aussie music icon Col Hardy to be Liverpool’s Australia Day Ambassador
Jordan Varghese: A poet in the making
Wedding bells ring out for MP
Latest News
Local Sport
Sandhu’s super six can’t get Lions over the line
Local kids coached by European super club Borussia Dortmund | Gallery
Wanderers confident of derby win
Jonathan Aspropotamitis says "rattled" Sydney FC are there for the taking despite unbeaten run
Ride inspires young minds
Two local motorcycle groups have joined forces to help inspire the minds of young people in south west ...
Perfect weather for Warwick Farm’s first race day of year | Gallery
Janjetovic swaps blue for red and black
Wanderers sign former Sydney FC keeper Vedran Janjetovic
Top Stories
Community
Your local community calendar
This week's diary listings for Liverpool and Fairfield areas.
Liverpool to celebrate January 26
70 pets in need of furr-ever homes
Champas’ two year search for a home
Regional Focus
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
RECOMMENDED
National
Body found in burning car at Rooty Hill Leisure Centre
A body has been found in a burnt-out car parked outside the Rooty Hill Leisure Centre in Sydney's west.
Police video captured Robert Xie destroying evidence in Lin family case
Robert Xie keeps staring at the shoe box.On his desk is the very thing that might link him ...
Surge in marine life caught in NSW shark nets
There has been a spike in the number of entangled protected species, the latest report shows
Thieves grab nappy bag in Queanbeyan's Riverside Plaza, almost ends in disaster
Steph Stewart, 27, is just happy she'd taken her little girl out of the pram a moment earlier, ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Sydney Harbour Tunnel reopened after 'momentary' power cut causes closure
The Sydney Harbour Tunnel has reopened to traffic, nearly two hours after a "momentary" power outage at two ...
Health
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
Sydney on alert in baking heat: authorities issue ozone level warning and total fire ban
Health authorities have warned Sydneysiders to be on alert as the baking sun sends temperatures and ozone levels ...
Find a Job
Look no further than Jobs.com.au
Real Estate
Houses and apartments for sale or rent
Entertainment
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Queer radio revamped and back on air
Life & Style
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Foodie culture comes
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
Opinion
A trip back in time down Macquarie Street
Teen film promises to become a classic
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
YOUR SAY
Travel
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?