The largest mountain bike and BMX hub in the country was officially opened at Cecil Hills on Sunday.
The re-opening of the 86-hectare Wylde facility in the Western Sydney Parklands gives the community access to 15-kilometres of bushland trails, a kids loop, a new BMX race track and the southern hemisphere's biggest pump track.
Advertisement
It will also be the home of the Western Sydney BMX Club (formerly Liverpool BMX Club).
"Whether you are young, young-at-heart, a beginner or an advanced rider, there really is something for everyone to enjoy at this one of a kind facility," Infrastructure and Active Transport Minister Rob Stokes said.
"This is a great way for people to get out on their bikes, experience the thrills of riding the trails and get their hearts pumping which is good for wellbeing, the environment and family budgets.
"The entire region will see the benefits of Wylde as it becomes a major biking hub and attract tens of thousands of avid riders from all over the country."
Mulgoa MP Tanya Davies said: "The people of western Sydney now have the benefit of this impressive facility, the largest of its kind in Australia, right on their doorstep."
The $13.5 million Wylde facility was funded by the state government's M12 Motorway project with a $500,000 funding contribution by Liverpool Council.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.