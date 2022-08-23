Which blackspot intersections are getting funding?

Five intersections in Fairfield and Liverpool will receive funding under the Australian Government's Black Spot Program Black Spot Program to improve dangerous crash sites across NSW.
The Black Spot Program funds safety measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts at locations where a number of serious crashes are known to have occurred, or are at risk of occurring.
Advertisement
The intersections receiving funding are:
Werriwa MP Anne Stanley said there will be $29.5 million of funding provided to improve 93 dangerous crash sites across NSW. Black Spot consultative panels provide the opportunity for stakeholders to have a say in the project selection process, and ensure that nominations of the highest priority and importance to the local community are recommended for approval.
"I'm pleased that this funding is going towards making our roads safer. Pedestrians, drivers and cyclists in our community deserve to feel safe and to get home safely at the end of the day," Ms Stanley said.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.