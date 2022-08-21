The foundation professor of the South Western Sydney Nursing and Midwifery Alliance, Professor Josephine Chow has been recognised for her innovation as one of only three finalists across Australia in the 2022 Health Minister's Award for Nursing Trailblazers.
Professor Chow, who is the South West Sydney Local Health District (SWSLHD) deputy director of research, developed and successfully implemented the SWSLHD Clinical Nurse Consultant Research Quarantine Time Program, which remotely monitors COVID-19 patients in their homes.
She was nominated for her leadership in developing an innovative model of digital healthcare using artificial intelligence for vulnerable populations in south-west Sydney.
The Australian College of Nursing administered award, which was won by Brisbane nurse Claire Lane, recognises nurses nationally whose leadership has led to innovative solutions addressing key challenges facing the health and aged care systems.
"Being named a finalist for the work I and my team have done is a powerful symbol for what nurses can do," Professor Chow said.
"When nurses are put into the centre of health challenges, we always deliver innovative solutions that put people first. I want other nurses to know that if you have a vision for how health care can be done better, don't let anyone or even the system stands in your way to get it done."
SWSLHD has also five nurses and midwives who are among 30 finalists nominated for the 10th annual NSW Health Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.
District chief executive Amanda Larkin said nurses and midwives are at the "forefront of our care".
"I thank them for their incredible leadership and dedication during the challenges of the pandemic and every day,'' Ms Larkin said.
"I am so proud of the finalists and I am delighted they have received this wonderful recognition.''
The NSW Health Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards finalists are:
Nurse of the Year: Cecilia DeSousa (Clinical Nurse Consultant, Infection Prevention Unit, Liverpool Hospital). From advising clinicians to making follow up calls to patients, Cecilia has provided kindness and expertise throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
Midwife of the Year: Kim Wood (Clinical Midwife Specialist, Liverpool Hospital). Kim works after hours at Liverpool Hospital and has a women-centred philosophy which drives her to provide safe quality care to women and their families.
Nursing/Midwifery Team of the Year: Liverpool Opiod Treatment Program. The team works with people who are dependent on opioids to improve their health and lifestyle.
Healing Heart (colleague): Denise Burns (Nurse Unit Manager, Macarthur Cancer Therapy Centre, Campbelltown Hospital). Denise has devoted more than 40 years of her nursing career to care of cancer patients in south-west Sydney and was nominated for her passion and dedication to staff and patients.
Judith Meppem Leadership Award: Sonia Marshall (Director Nursing Midwifery and Performance). Sonia provides leadership and governance for the district's 6600 nurses and midwives and also led the District's COVID-19 pandemic response as incident controller of the emergency operations centre.
NSW Health secretary Susan Pearce said: "These awards showcase the exceptional work nurses and midwives are doing in our hospitals each and every day. I want to acknowledge the finalists for their outstanding work and thank all our staff members who continue to deliver high quality care during these challenging times."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
