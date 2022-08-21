Liverpool City Champion

South West Sydney Local Health District nurses and midwives recognised for 'exceptional work'

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated August 22 2022 - 3:34am, first published August 21 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The foundation professor of the South Western Sydney Nursing and Midwifery Alliance, Professor Josephine Chow has been recognised for her innovation as one of only three finalists across Australia in the 2022 Health Minister's Award for Nursing Trailblazers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.