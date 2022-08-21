Binyang: Hospital crane has a name

The 52-metre tower crane which will support construction for the first stage of the $790 million Liverpool Health and Academic Precinct project now has a name.
Green Valley Public School pupil Bella Bui won the project's 'Name The Crane' competition for her entry of 'Binyang'. The traditional Dharug name means bird - celebrating the abundance of bird species found across the region.
Bella recently attended the hospital redevelopment construction site to celebrate her win and see 'Binyang' in action.
"The arrival of the tower crane is an exciting milestone and it's fantastic that visitors to Liverpool will soon get to see this new hospital building come to life," Liverpool Hospital General Manager Karen McMenamin said.
"The tower crane will play a key role supporting construction of the six-storey hospital tower which will provide enhanced health facilities for our community.
"It was great to see so many schools and students embrace the opportunity to help name our new crane, with more than 100 competition entries received.
"I'm delighted for Bella's school, which will receive a $500 voucher to purchase educational resources, and I'm hopeful that being part of the project will encourage some of our local students to think about a future career in health."
The first stage of main works construction for the Liverpool Hospital redevelopment is due for completion in 2024 and includes an expanded emergency department with a new entry point off Goulburn Street, a new birthing unit and neonatal intensive care unit. It will also have a new pathology department and pharmacy and a new hospital main entrance off Goulburn Street.
The nearly completed multi-storey car park will also provide an additional 500 spaces across the campus.
