Unity Grammar College appoints new chief executive

New Unity Grammar College chief executive Dr Sayd Farook said he feels "very fortunate" to be joining Austral-based private independent Islamic School at a time when they are poised to "grow and increase" educational offerings to students.
"We have an amazing new STEAM building coming up in early 2023, as well as a purpose-built, state-of-the-art junior campus with space for 850 learners, both of which will enable us to deliver first-class, future-ready education," said Dr Farook, who has advanced degrees in business, law, Islamic finance and behavioural economics.
Advertisement
"Through facilities such as these, and the commitment of our fantastic educators and executive team, we hope to provide the scaffolding that supports the holistic development of each and every child."
Dr Farook, who previously was the strategy and innovation advisor to the executive office of the vice-president and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, wants to bring a global focus to Unity Grammar College.
"My previous experience has shown me it is important that we don't just benchmark against other Australian and Islamic schools, but that we look at who is delivering the best personalised learning outcomes around the globe," he said.
"Ultimately, my aim is to develop an ecosystem of learning experiences that allow Unity Grammar's learners to self-select and acquire the tools and skills to become creators, innovators and pioneers in the fields of discovery, science, entrepreneurship and human development.
"By developing thriving mindsets in our young people, and by teaching them how to ask the right questions, I believe we can energise them with an ambition to help others and change the world."
Unity Grammar's board of directors chairman Khalil Hafza said Dr Farook's vision for Unity Grammar aligns with their goal of becoming an "international benchmark" in Islamic education.
"His mandate will be to support the growth and direction of our strategic plan, which preserves our highly cherished principles and values, while preparing our learners for the future," he said.
"We couldn't be more pleased that he has agreed to lead the college and help us further increase our standing as a role model for values-based Islamic learning."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.