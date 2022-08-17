Ed.Square Town Centre recognised at awards

Ed.Square Town Centre - Frasers Property's masterplanned community in Edmondson Park - has been recognised for its "exciting and innovative shopping and entertainment environment" with the excellence in retail development award at the UDIA NSW Crown Group Awards for Excellence.
Ed.Square, which also received a commendation in the excellence in mixed-use development category, has more than 80-tennants and is integrated with Edmondson Park train station.
Cameron Jackson, Frasers Property Australia's general manager of NSW development, said Ed.Square is a regional shopping, dining and entertainment destination.
"Ed.Square Town Centre is part of peoples' daily routines as well as a popular and convenient destination for people across the south-west Sydney region," he said.
"We're proud the UDIA has recognised the centre's importance in providing great choice and wonderful community amenities to locals and regional visitors alike."
The judges said Ed Square presents as a welcome invitation to enter its domain.
"This exciting and innovative shopping and entertainment environment encourages people to visit day and night to play, socialise, eat, drink and be part of a community - the hallmarks of good urban design," the judges said.
"Inside the shopping centre, views to the outside are skillfully utilised, and a diverse mix of goods and services is offered. The judges loved Ed Square for the feeling of community that the shopping centre creates, its legibility, and the quality and character achieved."
Coronation Property's regeneration of The Paper Mill precinct on the Georges River foreshore took out the masterplanned communities category.
The judges said the 882-dwelling riverside village was an "excellent example" of market leadership, land-use revitalisation, bio-diversity regeneration as well as efficiency in design, quality and build.
