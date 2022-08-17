Liverpool City Champion

Ed.Square Town Centre recognised at awards

By Chris Boulous
Updated August 17 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 11:30pm
Ed.Square Town Centre.

Ed.Square Town Centre - Frasers Property's masterplanned community in Edmondson Park - has been recognised for its "exciting and innovative shopping and entertainment environment" with the excellence in retail development award at the UDIA NSW Crown Group Awards for Excellence.

