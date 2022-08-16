Residents enjoy winter wonderland

Liverpool Council's inaugural Winter Blast started at the weekend with Macquarie Mall transformed into a winter wonderland.
The Winter Blast, funded by the state government's CBDs Revitalisation Program and the Activate Sydney@Night Grants Program, involves more than 12 local businesses with winter-inspired activities for the whole family scattered through Macquarie Mall.
The centrepiece of the event is an outdoor skate rink set against the backdrop of Liverpool's historic St Luke's Anglican Church.
"We love to deliver community events that generate genuine excitement, celebrate our local businesses, and transform spaces in ways never conceptualised before," Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said.
The Winter Blast continues this Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The event runs from 3pm to 10pm each night.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
