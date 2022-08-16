Liverpool City Champion

'Important step' in Western Sydney's Aerotropolis development

By Chris Boulous
August 16 2022 - 12:00am
Picture: Endeavour Energy Facebook

Planning Minister Anthony Roberts said the start of work on the new $38.8 million Bradfield Zone substation marks the beginning of the Western Sydney's Aerotropolis development that will change the face of Greater Sydney.

