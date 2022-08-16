'Important step' in Western Sydney's Aerotropolis development

Planning Minister Anthony Roberts said the start of work on the new $38.8 million Bradfield Zone substation marks the beginning of the Western Sydney's Aerotropolis development that will change the face of Greater Sydney.
Mr Roberts was joined Mulgoa MP Tanya Davies, Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun and representatives from Ingham Property Group and Endeavour Energy for a sod turning ceremony on Monday for the new substation, which is part of the Aerotropolis.
"This new 90-megawatt substation is an important step in building the backbone of electricity supply for the Bradfield Estate, providing capacity to power the equivalent of 20,000 homes," said Mr Roberts, who added the state government released the final Precinct Plan for the Aerotropolis in March this year, paving the way for the development of around 6500 hectares of land surrounding the Nancy Bird Walton Airport.
"This is just the start of a huge investment in infrastructure for the Aerotropolis, including for roads, public transport, health facilities and schools that will support our growing population.
"Having the right infrastructure in place will be vital to the success of the Western Parkland City, ensuring it is a great place to live, work and invest for generations to come."
Mulgoa MP Tanya Davies said the new substation will allow more than one million square metres of warehouse, factories and office space to be developed.
"...Creating up to 10,000 new jobs in the Bradfield City Centre alone," Mrs Davies said.
"Western Sydney is booming and we expect to around 1.4 million people will be living in the Parkland City by 2036. The development of the Aerotropolis will also support the creation of around 200,000 jobs."
Enterprise, Investment and Trade Minister Alister Henskens said the final precinct plan will facilitate the building of around 11,400 new homes, beautiful new parklands and open space to create a "world-class city".
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
