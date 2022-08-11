Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said council's inaugural Winter Blast will give residents an experience of a European winter unlike the south-weest has seen before.
The Macquarie Mall is being transformed into a winter wonderland every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between August 11 and 21.
Advertisement
The centrepiece of the event is an outdoor skate rink set against the backdrop of Liverpool's historic St Luke's Anglican Church.
"Beloved European delicacies from cevapi to Dutch stroopwaffels to roasted chestnuts will be served along the iconic Macquarie Mall café strip, with cascading snowfall from above, reminiscent of a village in the Swiss Alps," Mr Mannoun said.
"As summer-loving Australians we tend to hunker down during the colder months and reacquaint ourselves with the couch and Netflix.
"These months of the year are always among the toughest for our local businesses who continue to face challenge after challenge beyond their control. Conditions have been particularly hard going for western Sydney businesses still feeling the effects of previous COVID-19 lockdowns and now have the added headache of recent flash flooding.
"That's why we're asking residents across Liverpool and western Sydney to do the exact opposite and brave the cold in support of small business during August."
The Winter Blast, funded by the state government's CBDs Revitalisation Program and the Activate Sydney@Night Grants Program, will involve more than 12 local businesses.
Winter-inspired activities for the whole family will be scattered through Macquarie Mall including live entertainment, roving performances, a winter light trail and a pop-up bar serving winter inspired cocktails and mocktails.
"We love to deliver community events that generate genuine excitement, celebrate our local businesses, and transform spaces in ways never conceptualised before," Mr Mannoun said.
"I want to warmly thank the NSW Government for their support on this event and the opportunity to bring awesome crowds back to the Liverpool CBD in support of the local businesses that call it home."
Tickets for the skate rink, which is supplied by Liverpool Catholic Club, are on sale now on council's website. A family pass covering two adults and two children may be purchased with the NSW Parents Voucher.
The event runs from 3pm to 10pm each night.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.