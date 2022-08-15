Liverpool City Champion
Excavation uncovers relics of the past

By Chris Boulous
A broken hand-made case gin bottle c1760-1820 featuring a blob seal of 'Georgius Rex III' is one of the more interesting artefacts that has been uncovered from an eight-week excavation of the site at 26 Elizabeth Street, Liverpool.

