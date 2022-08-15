Excavation uncovers relics of the past

A broken hand-made case gin bottle c1760-1820 featuring a blob seal of 'Georgius Rex III' is one of the more interesting artefacts that has been uncovered from an eight-week excavation of the site at 26 Elizabeth Street, Liverpool.
Mountains Heritage is currently undertaking an archaeological excavation prior to redevelopment of the site.
Mountains Heritage director and principal heritage consultant Fiona Leslie said they have found structural remains and archaeological deposits associated with former nineteenth century occupation of the site.
"Relics include the remains of a small ancillary timber building possibly associated with the former c1810 Hope Inn, the remains of 1860s semi-detached brick cottages and a timber cottage known as 'Glen View' constructed c1887," she said.
"The preservation of old sites really depends on damage from later construction. Unfortunately we have not been able to locate any intact remains of a former 1840s shop recorded on the site, as the semi-detached brick cottages appear to have destroyed any remains of the earlier building."
Last Saturday, Mountains Heritage hosted an open day to communicate the history of the site and the results of our investigation to the general public.
"We hope that by engaging with the public they will appreciate and gain more understanding about the process of archaeology and its importance in providing new information not available from the historical record," she said.
