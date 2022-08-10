Fire destroys Moorebank factory

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews believe a fire, which damaged a factory in Moorebank on Wednesday night, started in an oven used to bake bread.
An automatic fire alarm alerted firefighters to the blaze shortly after 9:45pm. Flames and a large smoke plume could be seen across the suburb.
Advertisement
100 workers were evacuated moments before the fire took hold. No injuries were reported.
More than 70 firefighters and 18 fire trucks battled for more than three hours to extinguish the fire.
HAZMAT crews monitored the impact of the smoke plume and put in place measures to prevent water run-off into nearby streams.
While the origin of the fire has been determined, FRNSW will today carry out a more detailed investigation to determine a cause.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.