Fire destroys Moorebank factory

Updated August 10 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:38pm
Picture: FRNSW

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews believe a fire, which damaged a factory in Moorebank on Wednesday night, started in an oven used to bake bread.

