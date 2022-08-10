Cheap travels: The best places to visit on a budget

Cheap travels: The best places to visit on a budget

After the numerous lockdowns and border closures spanning over two long years, people all over the world are dying to get out and travel. However, with inflation on the rise and the ever increasing cost of living to deal with, affording a much needed holiday is now a lot more challenging than it was in the not too distant past.



However, that doesn't mean that you need to bring your post-pandemic travel plans to a halt. Luckily, travelling the world can be insanely cheap if you visit the right places.

If you are itching for an international adventure but aren't looking to splash out or burn too big of a hole in your pocket, you've come to the right place.



Today, we explore the eight best places to visit on a budget in 2022, so read on to find out more.

1. The Kingdom Of Thailand



Fun fact: did you know that Thailand is officially known as The Kingdom Of Thailand?



There is a reason that Thailand remains so popular amongst travellers all around the world. Aside from its scenic beaches, crystal clear waters and tantalising cuisine, Thailand also happens to be one of the most affordable holiday destinations in the world. With a tourist trail going back decades, Thailand is truly the heart of backpacking in Southeast Asia, and most people can get by on a minimal budget of anywhere between $25-$50AUD a day thanks to affordable guesthouses, cheap eats and competitive tourist attractions.



Even if backpacking isn't quite your thing, you'll be able to find amazing service apartments or Airbnb properties for as little as $35AUD a day.



However, even at the price, Thailand is still one of the best budget holiday destinations in the world and should not be skipped.

Top Tip: To amp up your holiday savings, we highly recommend buying foreign currency on a travel money card before embarking on your journey. Whether you're looking to convert AUD to Canadian Dollar or Thai Baht, lock in the exchange rate on up to 10 foreign currencies for a cheaper, easier holiday.

2. Cambodia



Cambodia is another Southeast Asian gem that is notoriously cheap to visit.



Bursting with traditional art, history and lip smackingly good food, this is one destination that is not to be missed if you are looking for a holiday filled with culture and amazing adventure.



Some of the most popular (and affordable) things to do in Cambodia include visiting the magnificent ancient Khmer temples in Siem Reap and touring the incredible palaces and museums in the capital city of Phnom Penh.



Most importantly, you can nab luxurious accommodation at a resort and spa for as little as $35AUD, or even a hostel room for just $4AUD.



Pair that with sumptuous meals that cost as little as a dollar or two and you've got the most affordable holiday you've ever been on.

3. Vietnam



Another star contender coming out of Southeast Asia for budget-friendly travelling is none other than the amazing Vietnam.



This incredible land rich in culture is famous for its unique natural attractions, including the limestone islands of HaLong Bay and the world's largest cave, Hang Son Doong.



Transport and accommodation are also both dirt cheap here, contributing to why Vietnam is one of the cheapest Asian countries to visit. Most 3-4 star hotels will cost you no more than $35 per night, with cheaper options such as Airbnb coming in at less than $29AUD per night. If you really want to spoil yourself, you could even book a room at the Hotel Continental Saigon for a mere $99AUD per night.



If you're a total foodie, Vietnam is definitely one of the top destinations to visit for world class street food, and you'll find no shortage of Pho, Bahn Mi, Banh Xeo, Goi Cuon and more to indulge your taste buds.



Thankfully, street food prices in Vietnam are much lower than in traditional restaurants, and you'll be able to get your hands on tantalising dishes that cost as little as $1.44 AUD.

Find out more about the top 10 Vietnamese dishes to try here.



4. Denmark



Think that travelling to Europe on a budget is a thing of fantasy?



Well, think again. Although Scandinavian countries are notorious for being the most expensive destinations in Europe, Denmark just so happens to be one of the cheapest destinations in the region. To really cut down on costs, we recommend visiting during off-seasons (Autumn and Winter) to avoid price hikes that come with the rush of tourists in the warmer months.



Flights and accommodation are as much as 40 per cent cheaper between September and November, right after the summer crowds have flocked home but before the windy cold weather hits.



In terms of food, Denmark offers a bounty of affordable eats that you will find at local bakeries, cafes, so forget about spending exorbitant amounts on hotel meals or touristy restaurants.



Our favourite affordable meal has got to be the open faced sandwiches known as Smrrebrd, which are popular lunch options for the locals. In addition, many of Denmark's most famous attractions are either free or very cheap to visit, so you won't have to spend hundreds just to get a glimpse of what the country has to offer.



While this holiday may not be as cheap as a trip to Thailand or Cambodia, it is definitely still an affordable option for Aussies who are looking to travel Europe on a budget.



5. Nepal



If you're really up for an adventure, Nepal happens to be one of the cheapest countries in the world to visit.



Nestled between China and India in South Asia, Nepal is a land of spectacular natural riches combined with a vibrant culture and sense of history. Home to not just the world famous Mount Everest but also ten of the world's 14 highest mountains, Nepal is an absolute dream for the serious adventurer at heart.



Many of these mountains (aside from Everest) can be trekked for very cheap, and combined costs for accommodation, food, travel and adventure amount to as little as $15AUD a day.



Find out more about 21 incredible things to see in Nepal here.



Fun Fact: Nepal is also the birthplace of Gautama Buddha- Lumbini, an ascetic and spiritual teacher of South Asia who lived during the latter half of the first millennium BCE.



6. Morocco



As far as African countries go, Morocco is certainly one of the most affordable destinations for tourists. While it may not be as cheap as travelling to Southeast Asia, Morocco still comes in as one of the cheapest countries to visit if you are able to stay away from tourists traps.



Filled with colour, paradise beaches and sweeping expanses of desert, Morocco is a very friendly tourist country and one that is sure to impress every traveller.



Hostels around Morocco generally cost between $12-$15AUD a day, while most humble hotels will come up to no more than $25AUD per night. When it comes to food, we recommend getting your fix at local eateries and avoiding the over-priced restaurants in Jemaa El Fnaa, the main tourist square.



Must-try dishes include Kaab el Ghzal, Makouda, Tagine and Zaalouk. For all your sightseeing pleasure, don't miss out on visiting Asilah, Chefchaouen, Atlas Mountains, Sand Dunes, and Koutoubia Mosque to name a few.



Find out more about the common tourist traps and scams to avoid in Morocco here.



7. Fiji



It is no secret that Aussies love travelling to Fiji thanks to its secluded palm-lined beaches, luxurious private islands and sparkling water as far as the eye can see.



Thankfully, Fiji also happens to be one of the cheapest holiday destinations in the Pacific Islands, with no shortage of affordable guesthouses, transportation, and activities, especially in the popular Yasawa Islands.



Lovingly referred to as 'Soft Coral Capital of the World', and brimming with hundreds of different species of fish and coral, this is one holiday destination that is a dream for keen divers and anyone who loves underwater adventures.



If you're backpacking Fiji, you can expect to spend around $60AUD per day which covers a hostel dorm, public transportation, affordable street food and a variety of free and cheap activities such as hiking and swimming.



Even if you're not a backpacker, you can still take advantage of all these deals to save yourself a ton of money instead of splashing out $150AUD a day on more expensive restaurants and attractions.



8. Turkey



Last but not least, let's talk about Turkey.



Although this fascinating country's economy has suffered in recent years, you can now get several times as much lira for your Aussie Dollar than just a few years ago. At the time of writing this article, $1AUD will get you 12.17 Turkish Lira, equivalent to an inexpensive meal at a local Turkish cafe.



Economic ramblings aside, there are dozens of reasons to visit Turkey, from breathtaking scenery and fascinating history, to intricate architecture and some of the best shopping in all of Europe. This destination is particularly amazing if you're a cat lover, as you will find streets, shops and cafes filled with stray cats that are cared for by the local community.



On average, you can expect to spend around $35-$55AUD per day on your vacation in Turkey, depending on whether you choose to stay in hostels or opt for a hotel/AirBnb instead.



When it comes to food, expect to pay around $1.50-$2AUD for an inexpensive meal or $10AUD for a three-course-meal at a mid-range restaurant. Additionally, the cost of a single ticket for public transport is $0.49AUD, with cheaper options available for combined/multi-ride tickets.



And there you have it - eight of the best places to visit on a budget this holiday season. We hope that this article shows you that exploring what the world has to offer doesn't always have to cost you an arm and leg (or require you to remortgage your home).

