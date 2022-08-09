Liverpool City Champion

Free short course with potential job outcomes

August 9 2022 - 2:00am
Navitas Skilled Futures Liverpool academic team leader Maya Kaszynski said the upcoming Preparation for Process Work course at Navitas Skilled Futures' Liverpool College covers a range of topics that are specific to process work, but also helps participants with general job preparation and application skills.

