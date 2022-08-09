Free short course with potential job outcomes

Navitas Skilled Futures Liverpool academic team leader Maya Kaszynski said the upcoming Preparation for Process Work course at Navitas Skilled Futures' Liverpool College covers a range of topics that are specific to process work, but also helps participants with general job preparation and application skills.

The free short course is being held from 22 August to 22 September and is a collaboration with a south-west Sydney small goods manufacturer which is looking to hire dozens of employees every month in the lead up to Christmas.

"Over the five weeks, we cover topics such as communication skills, WH&S (Work, Health & Safety) requirements, workflow planning, safe food handling, managing risk and first aid," Maya said.

"The employer will also visit the students in the final week of the course to conduct the recruitment process for available positions, so there is a great potential employment outcome. Successful candidates will also receive on-the-job training."