He may have been named Business Person of the Year at the Liverpool City Local Business Awards, but Abdul Moussa believes he wouldn't have won without the support of his "amazing team".
The founder and managing director of Elite Building Design in Liverpool says winning the award felt like a great achievement and gave him a real sense of accomplishment.
"It's great recognition of all the hard work, hours and time away from family that go into delivering the types of projects that we do," Mr Moussa said.
"It's also a nice recognition for our staff."
The first-time nominee said he was very surprised when he heard his name being called at the presentation night. "I am so grateful to receive such a prestigious award," he said.
"We were lucky to be nominated for Most Outstanding Services and Trade as well as Business Person of the Year."
He said taking part in the awards was something he had wanted to do for a while.
"The recognition of our hard work and dedication from the Local Business Awards has motivated our team and allowed us to celebrate our success with our family, friends and the local community," Mr Moussa said.
"Our business is driven through hard work and determination, where we aim to create designs to perfection and of the utmost quality, tailored to every individual's needs.
"With more than 10 years in the industry, we have the confidence to help our clients with their home and development issues while easing the stress of designing their dream home.
"Our unique designs and work ethic is the reason I believe we won this award."
Mr Moussa said he would recommend taking part in the business awards to anyone who was considering it.
"You have everything to gain and nothing to lose," he said.
"The awards allow you to promote your business as well as motivate your team.
"And we had such a great time at the awards night," Mr Moussa said. "The entertainment and food were amazing and it was good to meet other amazing businesses in the community."
It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches- Steve Loe, Precedent Productions
This year's Liverpool City Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.
Winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage at the recent awards night.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.
"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.
"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
The Liverpool City Champion captured all the excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies. "The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said.
"This year was no exception. It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches." Mr Loe said the awards are only possible due to the support of major sponsors NOVA Employment and Holiday Inn Warwick Farm and support sponsors Liverpool City Council, Miller Central, Liverpool Plaza, The Valley Plaza, Hometown Warwick Farm, Casula Mall, City of Liverpool Chamber of Commerce & Industry, South West Sydney Tourism Taskforce and White Key Marketing. "Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there," he said.
Mr Loe also thanked Holiday Inn Warwick Farm for the high quality food and service it provided.
"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said. "I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment from our talented singers and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."
We always have a great time at the presentation night and really enjoy the atmosphere
Zina Sebastian felt "blessed and honoured" to win Business of the Year at last week's Liverpool City Local Business Awards presentation night.
The director of Laser Sydney in Carnes Hill said the last couple of years had been "challenging for every small business" and the fact that they had "come out the other end even stronger" showed just how resilient they could be.
"I am very surprised to have won," Ms Sebastian said. "Going up against all the amazing local businesses who won their category, I didn't think I would be the selected one."
Laser Sydney has taken part in the business awards for the last four years, winning the Beauty Services category in 2019, Business Person of the Year in 2021 and their category, as well as the overall award, this year.
Ms Sebastian said she and her staff provide unique laser and beauty services "to help people look and feel great".
"We often invest in equipment and machinery that the usual clinics won't have in order to set us apart," she said. "Results and client satisfaction are our main focus.
"My team and I work hard to respond to reviews and client feedback so that we can be sure we continue to provide our clients with five-star service."
The aesthetic of both the online and in store presence is also important.
"My staff are very well trained and I work not only on the business, but in the business. All of these, combined with numerous other aspects, ensures that I am able to run a successful business and I'm glad that was recognised by the judges."
Ms Sebastian praised the awards presentation night, saying it was was a great way to get the team out for some bonding.
"And the recognition and marketing material you obtain from becoming a finalist or winner is priceless," she said.
"We always have a great time at the presentation night and really enjoy the atmosphere.
"I would like to thank Precedent Productions for making these nights possible. It certainly helps us look forward to something special and to feel appreciated and recognised.
"I would also like to thank everyone who has supported us over the last 10 years of business, as well as all my amazing staff members."