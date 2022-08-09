Recognition for 'all the hard work' Advertising Feature

FEELING BLESSED: Abdul Moussa thanks his family and his "amazing team" while accepting his award for Business Person of the Year.

He may have been named Business Person of the Year at the Liverpool City Local Business Awards, but Abdul Moussa believes he wouldn't have won without the support of his "amazing team".

The founder and managing director of Elite Building Design in Liverpool says winning the award felt like a great achievement and gave him a real sense of accomplishment.

"It's great recognition of all the hard work, hours and time away from family that go into delivering the types of projects that we do," Mr Moussa said.

"It's also a nice recognition for our staff."

The first-time nominee said he was very surprised when he heard his name being called at the presentation night. "I am so grateful to receive such a prestigious award," he said.

"We were lucky to be nominated for Most Outstanding Services and Trade as well as Business Person of the Year."

He said taking part in the awards was something he had wanted to do for a while.

"The recognition of our hard work and dedication from the Local Business Awards has motivated our team and allowed us to celebrate our success with our family, friends and the local community," Mr Moussa said.

"Our business is driven through hard work and determination, where we aim to create designs to perfection and of the utmost quality, tailored to every individual's needs.

"With more than 10 years in the industry, we have the confidence to help our clients with their home and development issues while easing the stress of designing their dream home.

"Our unique designs and work ethic is the reason I believe we won this award."

Mr Moussa said he would recommend taking part in the business awards to anyone who was considering it.

"You have everything to gain and nothing to lose," he said.

"The awards allow you to promote your business as well as motivate your team.