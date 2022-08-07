John Jewell 'changed the course of Liverpool's history

Local legend John Jewell's "perseverance" has been remembered with a plaque unveiling at Lieutenant Cantello Reserve, Hammondville.
The late Mr Jewell became instrumental in memoralising the story of the park's namesake 1st Lieutenant George (Leo) Cantello, a member of the United States Army Air Force, during the Japanese submarine attack on Sydney Harbour on June 8, 1942.
Advertisement
After taking off from Bankstown Aerodrome in response to the attack, Lieutenant Cantello's fighter plane crashed near Mr Jewell's family home in Hammondville which sparked a lifelong effort to ensure this story of sacrifice was not lost. Mr Jewell was four-years - old at the time of the attack which saw the only American serviceman to have lost his life on Australian soil defending Australia in World War II.
"John researched and uncovered the name of the pilot on that ill-fated mission that day which has ultimately changed the course of Liverpool's history," Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said.
"It is startling to think that if not for the work of John, one of our community's most treasured stories of sacrifice and bravery, simply wouldn't exist.
"I know the community of Liverpool are forever grateful for John's perseverance in bringing the story of Lieutenant Cantello to the light of day.
"I believe there is a beautiful poetry here that we unveil a plaque in memory of John on the grounds of Lieutenant Cantello Reserve, a memorial he advocated for and maintained over a period of many years."
Mr Jewell's other contributions were celebrated during the commemoration including his involvement in the District Historical Society. He also oversaw the introduction of the Moorebank Men's Shed (now merged with the Liverpool Men's Shed to form the Liverpool District Men's Shed).
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.