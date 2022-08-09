Five star service a winner Advertising Feature

NUMBER ONE: Zina Sebastian and her talented team celebrate their win at the Liverpool City Local Business Awards.

Zina Sebastian felt "blessed and honoured" to win Business of the Year at last week's Liverpool City Local Business Awards presentation night.

The director of Laser Sydney in Carnes Hill said the last couple of years had been "challenging for every small business" and the fact that they had "come out the other end even stronger" showed just how resilient they could be.

"I am very surprised to have won," Ms Sebastian said. "Going up against all the amazing local businesses who won their category, I didn't think I would be the selected one."

Laser Sydney has taken part in the business awards for the last four years, winning the Beauty Services category in 2019, Business Person of the Year in 2021 and their category, as well as the overall award, this year.

Ms Sebastian said she and her staff provide unique laser and beauty services "to help people look and feel great".

"We often invest in equipment and machinery that the usual clinics won't have in order to set us apart," she said. "Results and client satisfaction are our main focus.

"My team and I work hard to respond to reviews and client feedback so that we can be sure we continue to provide our clients with five-star service."

The aesthetic of both the online and in store presence is also important.

"My staff are very well trained and I work not only on the business, but in the business. All of these, combined with numerous other aspects, ensures that I am able to run a successful business and I'm glad that was recognised by the judges."

Ms Sebastian praised the awards presentation night, saying it was was a great way to get the team out for some bonding.

"And the recognition and marketing material you obtain from becoming a finalist or winner is priceless," she said.

"We always have a great time at the presentation night and really enjoy the atmosphere.

"I would like to thank Precedent Productions for making these nights possible. It certainly helps us look forward to something special and to feel appreciated and recognised.