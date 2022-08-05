Ibis birds pose 'significant safety hazard'

Liverpool councillor Peter Harle is calling on more "effective action" to be taken to stop the ongoing problem left behind by the Australian white ibis in the Liverpool CBD.
Mr Harle said he has received numerous complaints from residents about the "significant safety hazard" caused by the droppings of ibis birds - which are more commonly known as "bin chickens". He said "drastic action" is needed to prevent them breeding in the CBD.
"The foul stench and the possibility of slipping on the droppings after wet weather poses a significant safety hazard," he said.
"The area around the railway station near the Liverpool Public School intersection is badly affected despite being high pressure cleaned several times.
"Since these birds are a protected native species, little effective action has been carried out to discourage their roosting in the CBD. The problem has become worse over the last 10 years as they seem to have adapted to city life."
A Liverpool Council spokesperson said their city presentation team attend the corner of Bigge and Railway Street each morning with machinery to thoroughly clean the area from bird droppings.
"Council is seeking an appropriately qualified and licensed expert to oversee the pruning of vegetation at priority locations within the Liverpool CBD which will help manage the bird droppings issue over the long term," the spokesperson said.
"A report will also be presented for the management of White Ibis Birds in the Liverpool CBD at a council meeting in the near future."
Mr Harle said he doesn't believe the answer is to remove trees or branches to prevent the birds from roosting.
"Trees are necessary to provide shade and reduce the increasing urban heat sink problem in the CBD and suburbs. Greater efforts are needed to ensure there is less food available for them to encourage them back into the wetlands areas they originate from," he said.
