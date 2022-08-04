Liverpool City Champion

Refugee employment support program extended

CB
By Chris Boulous
August 4 2022 - 11:00pm
Multiculturalism Minister Mark Coure, Joudy Lazkany (Head of Employment Services, SSI), Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons, Violet Roumeliotis (SSI chief executive) CEO, SSI, Skills and Training Minister Alister Henskens, Natalie Bartolo (RESP program manager, SSI).

The Refugee Employment Support Program (RESP) - delivered by Settlement Services International (SSI) and partners - has been extended by 18 months until December 2023.

