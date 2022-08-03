Liverpool City Champion

Lucky escape for Leppington family

Updated August 3 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW)

A family of seven has narrowly escaped danger after a car crashed into its house on Thursday morning at Leppington.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.