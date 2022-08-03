Lucky escape for Leppington family

A family of seven has narrowly escaped danger after a car crashed into its house on Thursday morning at Leppington.
Around 7.15am, a neighbour's car struck the family's sedan, parked in its Ridge Square driveway. The parked car, in turn, was shunted from behind, crashing into a front bedroom.
The residents were unharmed and made it to safety.
Three Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Liverpool and Horningsea Park were quickly on scene and the car was carefully removed.
Technical rescue firefighters assessed the stability of the home and an engineer is also at the scene.
