Liverpool City Champion

Pop-up clothing hub launched at Carnes Hill

CB
By Chris Boulous
August 4 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carnes Hill Marketplace's new clothing hub pop-up.

A new pop-up clothing hub has been launched at Carnes Hill Marketplace to give locals a sustainable option for disposing of their unwanted items.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.