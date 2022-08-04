Pop-up clothing hub launched at Carnes Hill

A new pop-up clothing hub has been launched at Carnes Hill Marketplace to give locals a sustainable option for disposing of their unwanted items.
The SCRgroup hubs are located in the Carnes Hill Marketplace external carpark and are part of a trial with Liverpool Council aimed at identifying clothing reuse and recycling needs of residents and to prevent and reduce illegal dumping.
SCRgroup, one of Australia's largest clothing reuse and recycling companies, is committed to ensuring almost 100 per cent of what is collected from its 1600 clothing drop-offs is diverted from landfill and in the process giving clothes a second life.
