Liverpool City Champion

5G funding 'redirected ' to other priorities

CB
By Chris Boulous
August 4 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator for Western Sydney Marise Payne said the federal government is cutting a successful 5G tech jobs program.

The program that delivered $2 million into upgrading the Moorebank intermodal - including 5G powered autonomous cargo vehicles - has been scrapped.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.