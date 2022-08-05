Carla Filipakis named a finalist for national award

West Hoxton resident Carla Filipakis, who has a "huge passion" for inspiring children to learn through hands-on activities, is a finalist for the national AusMumpreneur Awards.
The owner of specialised extracurricular service Decorati is a finalist in the children's activity category.
The awards, presented by The Women's Business School, celebrate and recognise the success of Australian Mums in business and the growing number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.
"It all started in my younger years where food technology and child care studies where my strongest passions. Never made it to be a dietician or chef, but the love of food inspired me to where I am today. As I became a mother, I found a niche to combine all my loves into an extracurricular business for children and to help other parents out there with their own families," she said.
"Being an entrepreneur, I have developed confidence within myself in so many ways never thought as in my younger years. I love the flexibility I have had whilst starting my business when my children were smaller, they were able to attend my classes and workshops over the years and them too gaining so many extracurricular skills within themselves.
"I love the fact that my children who can see the hard work put in over the years has paid off, by creating a successful and top-notch brand.
"I am driven, determined and always thriving to educate with more knowledge for myself and for my team."
Decorati, who are again a finalist in the What's On 4 Kids awards, made the pivot supporting families by delivering hands on activities in forms of kits during COVID-19 lockdowns.
This year Mrs Filipakis was asked to represent as a consultant to host at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, teaching seven sessions daily to many children.
"To represent at the Sydney Royal Easter Show was the highlight after coming out of COVID lockdown and teaching a diverse range of families," she said.
So what tips would Mrs Filipakis give for juggling being a successful businesswoman while raising a family?
"I advise to talk to people around you, get as much advice as possible," she said.
"Read and educate yourself. There are so many books, podcasts and YouTube videos on starting in business. Make sure you develop a solid business plan, have clear visions and goals and review them as often as you can. This allows yourself to know what to do if you fail. Don't let failure be a deterrent."
