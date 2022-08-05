Liverpool City Champion

Carla Filipakis named a finalist for national award

CB
By Chris Boulous
August 5 2022 - 12:30am
Finalist: Carla Filipakis.

West Hoxton resident Carla Filipakis, who has a "huge passion" for inspiring children to learn through hands-on activities, is a finalist for the national AusMumpreneur Awards.

