Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School excel in writing competition

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun visited Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School in Carnes Hill last week to present the school with their prizes for last year's Liverpool Children's Writing Competition which encouraged years 5 and 6 students to share their experiences of learning from home.
The competition, held in collaboration with the 2168 Children's Parliament, Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre and the NSW Department of Education, asked students to respond to the following statements in a letter to the mayor:
Holy Spirit student Olivia Taccone was awarded first prize in the outstanding writing category while Shayla Malouf, Sophia De Paoli and Stephanie Scicluna also had highly commended entries in the competition. As a result, Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School won first place in the competition which saw 485 pieces of writing submitted.
"My neighbourhood would be a better place if our neighbours communicated with each other; I imagine a street with kids running and playing soccer on the street," said Olivia, who now attends Clancy Catholic Collage, in her submission.
Sophia said she enjoyed all the "learning opportunities" around the house which included cooking meals with her parents.
"What I least enjoyed about home learning was when there were internet issues and when I couldn't log on to my daily Zooms," she said.
