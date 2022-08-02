Liverpool City Champion

Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School excel in writing competition

Holy Spirit student Sophia De Paoli (12) received a highly commended award in the Liverpool City creative writing competition. Here she is talking to Brother Nicholas Harsas and Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun. Picture: Simon Bennett

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun visited Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School in Carnes Hill last week to present the school with their prizes for last year's Liverpool Children's Writing Competition which encouraged years 5 and 6 students to share their experiences of learning from home.

