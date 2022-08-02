'People's airport' is taking shape

Western Sydney Airport chief executive Simon Hickey said every element of the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is being designed to deliver the most "seamless and reliable" experience possible for customers.
The airport is continuing to take shape with piling of the terminal basement complete and concreting passing the halfway mark.
"We've also started the concrete pour for what will eventually be the entrance to international and domestic departures," Mr Hickey said.
"This terminal will be Australia's newest and most exciting airport experience, offering a smooth, seamless connection from Sydney to the world.
"Every element of this airport is being designed to deliver the most seamless and reliable experience possible for customers. We will get passengers on their way sooner, whether that's getting to your meeting on time or arriving home to loved ones."
Mr Hickey said thousands of Australians have been contributing their opinions on different elements of the airport experience as part of the Western Sydney International Panel. A group of panel members, as well as some of Australia's leading airlines, were recently invited to an exclusive viewing of the airport terminal plans, projected in real-life scale at LifeSize Plans to hear their feedback on different options for the terminal's detailed layout.
"This will be the people's airport, designed from the ground up for our customers and with our customers," Mr Hickey said.
"Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will set a new benchmark for what Australians will expect when they fly and the input from the WSI Panel members is already helping to bring that to life.
"We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build an airport from the ground up with consideration for emerging technologies and sustainability at the forefront.
"We're committed to ensuring the design pays tribute to Western Sydney's rich Aboriginal heritage, connecting visitors arriving in Australia at Western Sydney International to more than 60,000 years of First Nations culture."
WSI is on track to open to international, domestic and air cargo services in late 2026.
