Liverpool City Champion

Dignity Drive aims to address period poverty

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated August 3 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dignity Drive aims to address period poverty

Woolworths and Share the Dignity are calling on residents to participate in August's Dignity Drive following an increased need across New South Wales for period care products.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.