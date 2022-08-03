Dignity Drive aims to address period poverty

Woolworths and Share the Dignity are calling on residents to participate in August's Dignity Drive following an increased need across New South Wales for period care products.
Customers can purchase any period care product and donate it in store via the pink collection boxes located at the front of every Woolworths store or add a cash donation at Woolworths registers.
Period care products such as selected tampons and pads will be on sale as part of the Woolworths weekly catalogue, encouraging customers to purchase an item to donate for those in need.
Woolworths will also donate five cents from each period care product sold during the drive to help fund support local community initiatives and Share the Dignity's Dignity Vending Machines.
NSW state manager Michael Mackenzie said the Dignity Drive aims to directly address period poverty and increase the number of freely available period care products across the state.
"We're proud to continue our partnership with Share The Dignity and support the meaningful change they are creating," he said.
Since the partnership's beginnings in 2019, Woolworths customers have donated more than 575,000 period care products. In March alone, Woolworths customers donated more than 82,000 period care products and Woolworths donated $119,000 to Share the Dignity.
Share the Dignity NSW volunteer state team leader Leanne Barile said: "We are pleased to have the support of Woolworths to raise awareness and lessen the impact again this year, following a successful Dignity Drive in March."
