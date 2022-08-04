Liverpool City Champion

2022 Westfield Local Heroes finalists announced

CB
By Chris Boulous
August 4 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westfield Liverpool Local Heroes 2022 nominees: Brad Grove, Lisa Buchanan and Marco Quintao.

Three role models whose work makes a positive impact in the community have been recognised as finalists in the 2022 Westfield Local Heroes community recognition and grants program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.