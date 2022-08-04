Three role models whose work makes a positive impact in the community have been recognised as finalists in the 2022 Westfield Local Heroes community recognition and grants program.
Now in its fifth year, the successful finalist with the highest number of community votes for each centre will be awarded a $20,000 grant for the group or organisation they represent, and each finalist will receive a $5000 grant for their group or organisation.
Westfield Liverpool centre manager, Brett Leonard said: "Through the Westfield Local Heroes program, we continue to recognise and acknowledge people who have made a lasting impact on the future of our local community."
Westfield Liverpool's three finalists are:
Brad Grove is an elite Wheelchair rugby league player who goes above and beyond to help young players access the sport. Brad has launched the Push Your Limits Project to raise money to help young players access wheelchair sports programs without the barriers he had to navigate when he was a beginner.
Lisa Buchanan makes a daily contribution to breaking the local cycle of unemployment as an education and employment pathway coordinator at Liverpool Neighbourhood Connections. Lisa provides non-judgmental guidance to women from diverse language and cultural backgrounds and helps them become job ready in one of the seven social enterprises she runs.
Marco Quintao gives hundreds of children and adults with physical or intellectual disability an opportunity to enjoy playing sport, learn new social skills and potentially enter employment. Marco co-founded his local charity, Heroes With Ability, three years ago and helps an average of 500 people a week to shine and feel included.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
