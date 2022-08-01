Western Sydney University opens its doors

Nicola Lopino would "absolutely recommend" that people attend Western Sydney University's first on-campus open day since the pandemic on Sunday, August 14.
"And not just high school students, but anyone considering tertiary study," said Nicola, who is studying a Bachelor of Psychological Science (Honours).
"After the challenges of the past few years, it is an exciting opportunity to see university life back in full swing on campus, and one of the best ways to help prospective students gain a clear vision of their potential.
"Attending Open Day was the pivotal moment for me; where my future goals were clear to me for the first time. I had the opportunity to check out the University's facilities and speak to academics and current students in psychology that ultimately helped me decide that this was the field for me."
This event will be held across the university's Parramatta South and Parramatta City campuses and Engineering Innovation Hub, which will be open to the community for the first time.
Prospective students will have a comprehensive program of activities to choose from, all featured in an event App where they can plan their day. Visitors to Open Day 2022 (10am to 4pm) can experience a range of things including:
For those who can't make it to campus, Western Sydney University is hosting a highly-interactive digital experience which will complement the physical event, with livestreaming, web chats and virtual campus tours.
