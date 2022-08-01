Homelessness and social justice took centre stage at St Francis Catholic College's first St Vincent de Paul Winter Sleep Out on Friday night.
More than 100 students from years 4 to 12 and 25 volunteer teachers from the Edmondson Park-based school took part in the event which featured activities encouraging advocacy and awareness and presentations.
Younger students built cardboard shelters while the older students packed hundreds of snack packs for kids in need as well as male and female hygiene packs which will be delivered to the Nagle Centre in Campbelltown that supports homeless individuals and groups.
The school also raised $1557.25 for the St Vincent de Paul Society.
Year 10 student leader Hari Saravanan took part in the event because she wanted to see what it was like to be homeless.
"It helped me to experience what it is like to not have the privilege to have a home and not have a good amount of food on the table. It is a new experience for me and it was very worth it," he said. "The issue of homelessness in the community is massive. 1 in 200 Australians find themselves without a home and it is up to us to help them out and make sure that they live the same lives as everyone else does."
College Captain Adithya Anil said: "Homelessness is a highly prevalent issue within Australia and hopefully coming to this event we can empathise with their situations and also do things to help them. Many people who are homeless do not have access to the many privileges and essentials we have and so providing these things can mean a lot."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
