Liverpool City Champion
Photos

St Francis Catholic College, Edmondson Park hold first St Vincent de Paul Winter Sleep Out

CB
By Chris Boulous
August 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Homelessness and social justice took centre stage at St Francis Catholic College's first St Vincent de Paul Winter Sleep Out on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.