Time capsule shows a very distant time

Some 50 letters were uncovered in a 50-year-old time capsule buried in the Liverpool Courthouse Forecourt which was unveiled last month.
One of those letters was addressed to David Bernoth from his father Bert (Bertram) Bernoth who was the secretary of the Chamber of Commerce in 1972. It revealed how the cost of living has changed: Bert bought a Holden car for $4600, a dozen eggs cost 10-13c and a one-way Sydney to Melbourne flight cost $26.
The letters transport messages and learnings from the past to loved ones, leaders within Liverpool Council, local organisations, businesses and institutions in the present.
Mayor Ned Mannoun received a letter addressed to the mayor of the day enclosed in the time capsule by Noel Short, who first conceptualised the time capsule during his tenure as mayor of Liverpool in the 1970s along with the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
"Now 96-years-old, Mr Short shows that his passion for our great city has never waned. In his letter, Mr Short painted a picture of a thriving city with a bright future, and I am proud to say that very little in this instance has changed," Mayor Mannoun said.
"These letters are significant heritage assets, some of them perfectly capturing a way of life that is vastly different to the way we live now."
Mr Mannoun said the time capsule reveals a " tiny piece" of Liverpool's "long fascinating history" at a small ceremony on July 23 Liverpool Regional Museum.
He was joined by other letter recipients including members of the Calabro, Durrant, Bernoth and Lugstein families whose relatives were instrumental in the development of the time capsule and present at its burial on December 18, 1972.
Members of The City of Liverpool and District Historical Society, Moorebank Heritage Group and Liverpool Genealogy Society were also in attendance.
Council will continue to contact recipients of the remaining unopened letters from the time capsule. A small display of all the closed letters and photographs from the burial are on display at the Liverpool Regional Museum with plans to expand it into an entire exhibition.
