19 per cent: Liverpool has low rates of registered organ and tissue donors

NSW Organ and Tissue Donation Service general manager Danielle Fisher said they will continue to work closely with diverse communities to better understand their perspective and facilitate discussion about organ and tissue donation after it was revealed the low rates of registration in south-west Sydney
New data released to coincide with DonateLife Week (July 24 to 31), shows the total estimated registrations on the Australian Organ Donation Register to the end of 2021 in Liverpool was 36915.9. That is just 19 per cent of the 197164 eligible 15 and over population. Fairfield is first with 15 per cent.
Advertisement
The top five NSW LGAs with the highest rates of registration are:
Ms Fisher said a range of factors could be contributing to the low rates of organ and tissue donation registration in the socially, economically, culturally, religiously and linguistically diverse south-west Sydney communities where close to half (43 per cent) are born overseas and with the majority of the population living in LGAs with higher than average levels of disadvantage compared to NSW.
"It is likely that those from diverse and disadvantaged groups in south-west Sydney are focused on safety, housing, wellbeing, learning a new language and establishing themselves in a new community," she said.
"Discussions about organ and tissue donation are complex for many people and intersect with culture and religion and the taboo subject of death and dying which is complex when you are working with multiple different communities each with their own unique experiences, cultures and beliefs.
"Part of our role is ensuring that culturally and linguistically diverse communities have access to current, appropriate information about organ and tissue donation and its benefits. This includes various in-language resources and access to support services at the hospital including interpreters, where required.
"We work with diverse communities to develop material that resonates with the target audience."
Ms Fisher encouraged people to join the Great Registration Race for DonateLife Week which is aiming to get 100,000 more Australians signed on as organ and tissue donors and to give hope to the 1750 Australians currently on the waitlist for an organ transplant.
Any Australian aged 16 and over can sign up online to join the Australian Organ Donor Register (AODR) regardless of your medical history, lifestyle, what country you're from or how healthy you are. Last year was a record-breaking year for new registrations with around 350,000 Australians joining the AODR, up 87 per cent on 2020.
Ms Fisher said the biggest barrier to families saying 'yes' to donation is not knowing their family member wanted to be a donor.
"In hospital, discussing organ and tissue donation comes at an intensely emotional time for families - usually when faced with the unexpected death of their loved one," she said.
"When donation is possible, it helps when families know what their loved one wanted. Across Australia, 9 in 10 families say yes to donation when their loved one was a registered donor, and this number is halved when a person is not registered and has not shared their wishes with their family.
"It's really important that everyone in our local community gets behind DonateLife Week, because right now in Australia there are 13 million people aged 16 and over who are eligible to register as organ and tissue donors - but haven't.
"Turning that number around starts with every single person who registers this DonateLife Week. It only takes one minute at donatelife.gov.au or just three taps in your Medicare app."
Werriwa MP Anne Stanley encouraged all eligible residents to register as an organ and tissue donor.
"One donor can save up to seven lives and help even more," she said.
Advertisement
"I have been a donor for many years, and our family knows just how precious the gift of donation is; remember to let your loved ones know your decision after you register."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.