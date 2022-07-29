Badgerys Creek airport site to be 'appropriately' renamed

"This is not only wonderful, it's appropriate."
They are the words of Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun after Liverpool Council agreed to support the mayor's proposal to rename the part of Badgerys Creek the Western Sydney International Nancy-Bird Walton Airport sits on in recognition of the original occupants, the Cabrogal clan of the Darug nation.
The proposal was endorsed at Wednesday's council meeting and council will now undertake community consultation to rename the airport site of Badgerys Creek to Cabrogal which will include extensive consultation with the local Aboriginal community, as well as the Geographical Names Board of NSW.
"With the new airport suburb taking shape now is time to take action to ensure the name appropriately recognises this sacred land," Mr Mannoun said.
"We recognise the past by planning for the future and the future is the 80-million-plus passengers that will be landing at the Nancy-Bird Walton Airport will be landing in Cabrogal.
"The acknowledgement of the First Nations heritage of the land in the name of a new suburb presents an opportunity to educate international and domestic visitors, raising awareness and promoting Australia's First Nations people and culture, the oldest known living culture in the world.
"This is part of reconciliation and co-creation. I think we should fast track our endorsement with the relevant government authorities."
Council also supported the proposed name of the nearby suburb of Bradfield at the council meeting. The remaining parts of Badgerys Creek will remain pending further consultation with stakeholders.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
