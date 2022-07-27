Liverpool City Champion
Community input requested on 30km/h speed limit

By Chris Boulous
July 27 2022 - 11:00pm
30 or 40: In July 2020, Transport for NSW implemented a 30km/h speed zone in Liverpool. Picture: Chris Lane

Mayor Ned Mannoun said the feedback received from a new survey will be "useful in determining council's next actions" regarding the 30km/h speed limit in the Liverpool CBD.

