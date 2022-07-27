Community input requested on 30km/h speed limit

Mayor Ned Mannoun said the feedback received from a new survey will be "useful in determining council's next actions" regarding the 30km/h speed limit in the Liverpool CBD.
Liverpool Council is inviting the community to have their say on the state government's trial of a reduced speed limit by completing a short online survey.
The four question survey asks people if they support the 30km/h speed limit and would they feel safe if the speed limit was increased to 40km/h.
In July 2020, Transport for NSW (Transport) implemented a 30km/h speed zone in Liverpool from pre-existing 50km/h and 40km/h speed limits.
Mr Mannoun said the 30km/h speed limit pilot program was introduced as part of COVID-19 response, aimed at reducing accidents and encouraging more cycling and walking.
"This trial has been in place for close to two years, and since it began many members of the community have expressed concerns about fines, as well as the ad-hoc implementation of the program on the selected street sections," he said.
"This is an opportunity to tell the NSW Government what you think.
"I'd encourage anyone affected to take the time to engage with us.
"And I want to listen and then deliver a better city by improving the quality of life here and all across the Greater South West."
In February, Tara McCarthy, Transport For NSW's deputy secretary of safety, environment and regulation, said Liverpool is one of the "most walkable cities in NSW" and the speed reduction was designed to help keep local residents, cyclists and school children safe around the Liverpool CBD. There are five schools within the 30km/h zone.
During the 12-month period (July 2020 to June 2021) there were eight people injured (including two seriously injured) in road crashes within the Liverpool 30 km/h speed zone.
This compares to 23 injured (including five seriously injured) during the previous 12 month period (July 2019 to June 2020).
Community members can provide council with feedback in the following ways:
