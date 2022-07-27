How does line betting work in NRL?

For a complete guide on how you can bet on rugby league in Australia (also known as NRL) and all the markets you can wager on, please read on.

Winner

This market allows you to bet on rugby league or any other sport. You can either back Team A or B, or if neither team is worthy of your support, back a draw.

First try scorer

You can bet on which player will win the first game. You may believe that a flying winger is most likely to score the first try, as he has five tries in five of his previous five games. However, be aware that a forward can also crash after a wild run. This market should not be used lightly.

Scorer for anytime

This market is not like the previous. You simply back a player to score at any time during the match. Your bet can win even if he is the tenth player to score a goal in the match. However, he must score at least one try.

Last try scorer

This market works the same way as the First Try Scorer market, but it is reversed. This market will allow you to place your bets on the player you think will win the last try.

The first team scores

This market works the same way as the First Try Scorer market but also considers all scoring methods, such as penalties or scores via the boot. Although there might be an overwhelming favorite in the game, it does not mean that the game will be easy for the underdog. Sometimes the underdog can score first.

Half-time/full-time

This market allows the bettor to place money on which team will win at each half-time or full-time. You can simply say that you believe Team A will win at half-time, and then you'll bet on them at the end.



It is often more profitable to back the side that leads at half-time and then the side that wins the game. So, Team A could lead at halftime, and Team B would win the game. The two sides that draw at each point can be backed, which is also a good option.

Draw no bet

Like football, this market sees the bettor backing the winning side, but they also have the protection that they will be refunded if the match ends in a draw.

To score a hat-trick

The market allows the bettor to place money on the player they think will score a hat trick in the game. These odds are pretty attractive considering that a hat trick (three attempts in a single game) is improbable to occur.

The winning margin

The bettor can place a bet on the spread of the victory margin in this game. While backing the favorites to win by +6 points is not a great idea, backing them to win the game by +19 will be more valuable. It is also possible to back a team that wins within a specific period. This means you could back Team A to win the game by 11-20 points. These are all options depending on which teams you choose.

Bottom line

Line betting is a popular way to bet on NRL games. It can be confusing for some people, so we've put together this guide to explain how it works. We hope you find it helpful!