Holy Spirit Casula named a finalist for urban development award

Catholic Healthcare's residential aged care home Holy Spirit Casula has been shortlisted for the 2022 Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) Awards for Excellence.
Holy Spirit Casula along with another recently opened Catholic Healthcare aged care home Mackillop House Norwest have been recognised in the aged care category for their design and appeal to older Australians seeking quality care in a bespoke environment that supports their wellbeing and lifestyle.
Catholic Healthcare general manager of property Bruce Message said recognition as a finalist is a "great achievement".
"...And allows us to benchmark our offerings against the best of the best in the industry," he said.
"This is a proud moment for Catholic Healthcare as the homes were constructed and opened through the ongoing COVID pandemic. Both homes are now approaching maximum occupancy, with residents enjoying the welcoming environment and sense of community fostered by considered architectural design and quality care from our dedicated teams."
Some of the features of Catholic Healthcare's new aged care homes include: bright, airy rooms, multiple indoor and outdoor communal areas, as well as cafes, salons, wellness centres and chapels. They also have innovative engineering and environmental components including solar panels on roofing and sustainable gardening which provides fresh herbs for the kitchen.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
