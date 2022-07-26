Appeal for assistance after drug laboratory allegedly located

Police have released images of a vehicle, two men and a woman as part of an investigation into an alleged drug laboratory that caused a fire in a unit in Liverpool earlier this month.
About 8.20pm on Tuesday, July 12, emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a unit on Shepherd Street.
Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the fire - that was confined to the unit causing moderate damage - where a large quantity of methylamphetamine and drug processing equipment was allegedly located.
The methylamphetamine has an estimated street value of $6 million.
Officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command secured a crime scene that was examined by specialist police.
Detectives commenced an investigation under Strike Force Whitehouse.
As investigations continue detectives have released images of two men and a woman who maybe able to assist with inquiries.
The first male is described as being of Caucasian appearance, in his mid-20s, of medium build, with short dark hair and beard. He was wearing a pink hooded jumper, grey sweatpants and white sneakers.
The second male is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, in his mid-20s, of medium build, with short dark hair and beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and white sneakers.
The female is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, in her mid-20s, of medium build, with long dark straight hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt, grey tights and white sneakers
Police have also released an image of a red MG3 displaying green P-plates.
