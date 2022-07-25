Southwest Sessions - Liverpool Council's free R&B and hip-hop music event - was held at Macquarie Mall on Friday and Saturday night.
Artists from The Area Movement, Studio 267 and Street University took to the stage at the event which is being funded by the the state government's CBDs Revitalisation Program.
The good news is Southwest Sessions is continuing this weekend (July 29 and 30) with local resident Jordan Hirini aka Blueboy performing on Friday, July 29.
Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said there is "something for everyone" at the event.
"Grab a beanbag and challenge your mates to a game of FIFA on our PS5s or a Mario Kart race on Mac Mall's big screen, buy a jumper from our pop-up stalls and score a unique find from a vintage reseller," he said.
"We'll have food trucks and Bar 53 will be serving up the classic drinks, so you can grab a drink and a meal, and enjoy the amazing atmosphere while the DJs keep the good vibes going all night long.
"If you want a good night out, Southwest Sessions are just around the corner - we'll have the music, the heaters and all the good vibes so grab your crew and come through."
