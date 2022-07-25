Liverpool City Champion

Shared e-scooter trials ready to roll at Parklands

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 25 2022 - 4:17am, first published 2:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New trial: Mulgoa MP Tanya Davies, Active Transport Minister Rob Stokes and Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves with e-scooters at Lizard Log on Monday.

Four western Sydney locations - including the Western Sydney Parklands' Lizard Log and Shale Hills - have have been selected for the first of several shared e-scooter trials to roll out across NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.