Shared e-scooter trials ready to roll at Parklands

Four western Sydney locations - including the Western Sydney Parklands' Lizard Log and Shale Hills - have have been selected for the first of several shared e-scooter trials to roll out across NSW.
The first shared trials, which will also be rolled out at Bungarribee Park and The Australian Botanic Garden Mount Annan, will start on Saturday with careful trial parameters to ensure the safest, most practical and effective measures are in place.
The trial will limit shared scheme e-scooters to riders 16 years old and over, limited to a maximum of 20km/h on bicycle paths or roads with a speed limit up to 50 km/h, and a speed limit of 10km/h for shared paths.
E-scooters will not be permitted on footpaths and the use of privately owned e-scooters will remain prohibited.
Visitors to the Western Sydney Parklands will be able to hire an e-scooter through the provider's app which will have a map that shows where the scooters are located to pick up and ride.
Active Transport Minister Rob Stokes said the government has taken lessons from e-scooter use around the world when launching the trial on Monday at Lizard Log.
"Like any new technology, e-scooters present us with enormous opportunities and several challenges to address before we can permanently permit them on our streets," Mr Stokes said.
"This is why the NSW Government is committed to trialling them and why our parklands are the perfect location to start ahead of trials across multiple council areas.
"Councils can now formally apply to hold a 12-month trial with selected e-scooter shared scheme providers in their area. The trial is restricted to shared scheme e-scooters, so we can guarantee the safety parameters of each device.
"We've taken our time to get this trial right, which is why we're not rushing into rolling this trial out to interested council areas immediately.
"Each shortlisted council will have to meet the requirements of the trial and undergo a safety assessment before being approved."
Applications to be part of the e-scooter shared scheme trial are open until September 30.
