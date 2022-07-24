Kindergarten pupils celebrate 100 days of 'big school'

Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School, Carnes Hill kindergarten pupils celebrated their 100th day of learning with a day of fun and learning centred around a theme of '100' during the first week of term three.
The day included a parade of elderly fashions and fun activities in literacy, numeracy and sport.
"Our kindergarten students have worked very hard over the past 100 days, it seems nothing will interfere with their learning," principal Brother Nicholas Harsas said.
"The kindergarten teachers are very proud of their students reaching the century - 100 days of 'big school'."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
