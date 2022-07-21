Liverpool City Champion

'Hitachi will be the first non-government tenant in Bradfield City Centre'

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 21 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 9:57pm
Japanese multinational Hitachi will establish its Kyoso (collaborative creation) Centre in the first building in Australia's newest city Bradfield, in 2023.

