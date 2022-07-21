Japanese multinational Hitachi will establish its Kyoso (collaborative creation) Centre in the first building in Australia's newest city Bradfield, in 2023.
The agreement makes Hitachi the first private-sector tenancy agreement for the Bradfield City Centre alongside the Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility (AMRF).
Advertisement
"This Japanese conglomerate Hitachi has recognised the value of establishing a presence in Australia's newest city on the doorstep of the future Western Sydney International Airport and that will mean jobs and innovation in Western Sydney," NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said.
"The Kyoso concept is about collaborative research between business, education institutions and government which aligns perfectly with the values of the AMRF, to bring industry and education providers together to test solutions to advanced manufacturing challenges and drive innovation."
Hitachi's regional vice-president Kojin Nakakita said their participation in western Sydney reflects their "confidence in the significant growth opportunities" in NSW and Australia.
"We are delighted that Western Sydney will allow Hitachi to showcase our co-creation strategies and deliver our global capability and solutions, for the benefit of our customers and the community at large," he said.
Investment and Trade Minister Stuart Ayres said "Hitachi will be the first non-government tenant in Bradfield City Centre."
"This signals high confidence in the private sector for the vision of the Western Parkland City. It means more premium, high-skilled jobs and global career opportunities for the residents of Western Sydney," Mr Ayres said.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.