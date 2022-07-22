'Why are there dinosaurs in our school?': Liverpool Boys get a surprise visitor

There was a surprise visitor to Liverpool Boys High School (LBHS) on Tuesday.
The students got a visit from Erth's roving dinosaur during recess as part of five exposure events that will occur in the lead-up to Take Over 2022 - a project the school is running in conjunction with the Sydney Opera House [SOH] aimed at developing the creativity of students and staff. The next exposure will be a visit from Cabramatta High School's lion dancers on August 2.
Advertisement
"The students were in complete shock, which quickly turned into excitement and then a little confusion for some. I heard quite a few students say, 'why are there dinosaurs in our school?', which is exactly what we wanted them to be thinking," said Danielle Demetrios, who is the head teacher of HSIE and Big Picture.
"They were unaware of what was occurring, however through the school's social media, a teaser was released the day before so some students knew something was happening, but I don't think any of them would have imagined dinosaurs roaming through the school.
"This event was the first of five exposures that will occur in the lead up to takeover, with the aim of 'exposing' students to artistic and creative forms that they may not have seen, heard, felt, or experienced before. We want to encourage their curiosity and creativity."
This is the second time the school is taking part in the Takeover Project. In 2019, the normal school schedule was suspended for three weeks as more than 100 students and all the school's head teachers learnt new ways of creative learning and applying principles to the project-based learning structure at the school.
This year's event is even bigger with all staff and students taking part in October/November. Students will work in groups of approximately 17 with two staff who act as facilitators throughout the students' creative journey.
Students will work within predetermined streams which they will be exposed to during a Take Over pre-week in August.
The streams are:
Stream one: Making: Using specialist equipment to make structures which involves using laser cutting, woodwork.
Stream two: Physical Expression: Physical expression involves using the body to express movement including dance and drumming.
Stream three: Tactile expression: Using hands to create things like pottery, crafts and print making.
Stream four: Digital world: Involves audio, music, film, photography and gaming.
Ms Demetrios said the overarching reason the school is taking part in the Take Over initiative is to "foster students' creativity", which the mainstream curriculum doesn't always allow.
"It is also about developing staff's creativity and capacity to draw out students' passions/interests and facilitate the students learning through creative processes," she said.
"Our school community is still dealing with the repercussions of the past two years (COVID, lockdowns, masks) and our boys have returned to us a little 'flat' for lack of a better word. The concept of 'through destruction comes creation' symbolises this and is a theme we are exploring throughout the takeover process. We want to spark the students to re-engage with their learning and provoke them to dream.
"It is also important that they value creativity as a lifelong skill and have the confidence to take risks in their learning, make real-world connections and build on their passions/interests to create something meaningful and purposeful.
"Students will have complete creative control over who they work with, what they make and the focus of their learning. There will be workshops available to students with experts in certain fields, as well as SOH artists supporting staff and students throughout the process. Through the exploration and practice of creative ideas students will curate their learning in a public exhibition."
So how important is it for students to develop their creativity?
Advertisement
"Developing students' skills and capabilities is very important for LBHS and creativity is of these valuable skills that needs to be encouraged and learnt," Ms Demetrios said,
"We believe that all our students are creative but don't have the confidence to take risks and be creative. Therefore, we aim to provide an environment where students can harness their creativity and explore where their creativity can take them.
"When our students leave us and enter the real world, many companies/business appreciate creative qualities and are searching for people who can apply their creativity in a variety of setting to create new ideas and solve problems that may arise, therefore it is our job to support them to develop their creativity during the time that they are with us."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.