Treasurer Matt Kean said that the state government is committed to supporting first home buyers purchase their own slice of the Australian dream.
Mr Kean and Planning Minister Anthony Roberts were in Leppington on Thursday to announce almost 115,000 dwellings and land lots have been approved across NSW in the past year,
Mr Kean said the $2.8 billion housing package announced in last month's budget includes $729 million for the First Home Buyer Choice to reform stamp duty which is a "significant barrier" to first home buyers getting a foot on the property ladder
On a four-bedroom house sold in Leppington for $1.04 million with a land value to property price ratio of 36 per cent, a first home buyer would have a choice between an upfront stamp duty of $41,890 or an annual property tax in the first year of $1537.
Under the First Home Buyer Choice, first home buyers who opt into the property tax will pay an annual $400 plus 0.3 per cent of the land value component of the property. The annual tax stops being paid once the property is sold. The median time owner occupiers hold onto homes in NSW is 10.5 years.
"This is all about giving first home buyers a choice - a choice between paying an upfront stamp duty or an annual property tax," Mr Kean said.
Mr Roberts said government is investing almost $500 million to unlock land and accelerate infrastructure to boost housing supply.
"And we will use every measure we can to enable more people to own their own home sooner," Mr Roberts said.
"We have paved the way for 23,000 dwellings through state-led rezonings including 7000 rezoned lots in Glenfield and 3000 in Rhodes, while planning proposals accounted for another 26703 dwellings."
