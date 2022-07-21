Liverpool City Champion

'Every moment counts': Running for a new hospice facility

CB
By Chris Boulous
July 21 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Running for a cause: Seven news anchor Mark Ferguson.

Seven news anchor Mark Ferguson said when you are facing the unthinkable "every moment counts". It's why he is lacing up the shoes for this year's City2Surf on Sunday, August 14 to raise vital funds for Sydney's sickest children.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.