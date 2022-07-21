'Every moment counts': Running for a new hospice facility

Seven news anchor Mark Ferguson said when you are facing the unthinkable "every moment counts". It's why he is lacing up the shoes for this year's City2Surf on Sunday, August 14 to raise vital funds for Sydney's sickest children.
Ferguson is partnering with charity organisation Rio's Legacy to support children living with terminal illness by fundraising to bring a hospice facility to western Sydney. There are only three hospices/ respite centres in Australia for children under the age of 18,
"We need many more hospices right across this country but especially in Sydney's west. When you are facing the unthinkable every moment counts. Reducing travel times - reducing stress - and adding to the time families can spend together when time is running out - it will all help so much," Ferguson said.
"Bear Cottage at Manly is such an important place - such a special place, and to add to that in our west would be wonderful.
"We need to raise as much money as possible - every dollar counts"
Ferguson has been an ambassador of Rio's Legacy for more than three years. It was established by Ryan and Karen Fowler after losing their son Rio to a rare condition in January 2018.
Ferguson said the journey that Ryan and Karen have made and are continuing to make is "truly incredible".
"They have taken the most difficult day any parent can face and not only honoured little Rio but helped so many other families along the way," he said.
"Committing to this run is making me commit to training. So in a way little Rio is helping me get back into shape. I would love to give back - love to help raise money to help his Mum and Dad achieve their goal and help Rio's Legacy help others.
"It's been a long time since I've run around the block. So training has been a real challenge. Plenty of aches and pains but I'm getting there. Heartbreak Hill scares me - it might be a fast walk on that section - but I will get to the finish line."
Mr Fowler said their vision is to see more hospices built across Australia.
"There is no hospice and respite facility for children with life-limiting conditions (and their families) in areas where there is significant need. The population in western Sydney is booming. We want to ensure world class medical and health facilities are easily accessible to children and families across greater Sydney," he said.
"We must look to support families in the toughest challenge anyone could face - living with a child who has a terminal illness. At times, paediatric palliative care has been spoken as a 'neglected side' of medicine and because of this we want to make a difference across these children's lives no matter how short or long they live. Because to us they are all fearfully and wonderfully made.
"As a father who lost his son (without rhyme or reason), I know how hard it is to lose a child and secondly see them go through so much. If we can support families like us and children like Rio, then as a charity we will do what we can, because we can make the difference for them when they so deservingly need it the most."
