Liverpool Golf Club to get financial relief

Liverpool Golf Club will receive assistance to help recover from recent flooding earlier this month in Lansvale to assist in repairing damaged courses and facilities.
41 clubs across NSW will receive cheques ranging in value from $2500 to $7500 with proceeds raised through the NSW Golf Club Flood Relief Fund which was established by Golf NSW and the NSW Golf Foundation with help from Golf Australia and the Professional Golfers Association of Australia.
Golf NSW chief executive Stuart Fraser said while the magnitude of damage suffered by many clubs was "significant", it was gratifying to receive help from the national body, Golf Australia, and the Australian PGA.
"We know these contributions will be vital for clubs as they begin recovery," he said.
"Inundated clubhouses being brought back to normal, greens and bunkers repaired, bridges being rebuilt that were washed away, right down to the smaller things like garden beds being brought back to life, just show how committed our golfing community is to one another."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
