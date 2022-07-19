Samah Sabawi wrote the first draft for her play THEM in a hotel room in Finland 2015.
"At the time, there were protests in the street of Helsinki by members of the far right who took the opportunity of marking Finland's' National day to demand tighter immigration measures against what they viewed as the wave of invasion of asylum seekers into their country," she said.
"One of the protestors in Helsinki called the asylum seekers monkeys, another called them paedophiles and so on. These sentiments were not unique to Finland; the wave of desperate refugees washing up on the shores of Europe have rattled the establishment and have raised questions about the sustainability of the current political and social status quo.
"The divisive 'us' and 'them' dehumanizing discourse espoused in that protest is also prevalent in many western liberal nations including here in Australia where during the last several years, I've witnessed the rise of similar rhetoric."
After a sell-out premiere season, THEM embarks on its second national tour in 2022, coming to Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre on August 16 and 17.
The play is based on the real-life stories of people displaced by conflict and follows one young family - Omar, Leila and their young child - as they face the decision whether to flee their war-torn city. it was developed in consultation with people living in conflict zones and displaced by war.
"THEM is a tragicomedy about love, honour and sacrifice in times of violence and war. It follows the lives of five young people and explores the impossible decisions they have to make in the days before a refugee boat sails from their shores to Europe," said Samah, an award-winning Palestinian playwright who along with her family were exiled in the aftermath of the Six Day War in 196.
"I sat down and started imagining what life would have been like for the asylum seekers before they boarded the boats. I was already familiar with the impact of war on ordinary people, especially on women and children in Palestine and in Syria, but when I started writing, my characters refused to be bound to a specific region.
"I believe this is because people react to war and violence almost in the same way, the same bravery, the same heroism, the same brutal need to survive no matter where they are, what colour their skin is or what ethnicity they belong to. From here the title of the play was born. Simply 'THEM'."
The ensemble features Abdulrahman Hammoud, Taj Aldeeb, Mehran Tajbakhsh, Claudia Greenstone, Meena Shamalyand Adeeb Razzouk.
