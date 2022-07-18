NSW Ambulance respond to two-car accident on Heathcote Road

NSW Ambulance inspector Dominic Carr said paramedics arrived to a "very chaotic scene" on Monday morning following a head on collision on Heathcote Road in Moorebank.
At approximately 7am, paramedics were called to reports of a two-car accident with two NSW Ambulance crews, one NSW Ambulance inspector and a critical care team with a critical doctor and a critical care paramedic dispatched by road.
Advertisement
On arrival, paramedics treated a trapped a male patient believed to be in his 30s for chest injuries and abdominal, pelvic and lower limb pain. Paramedics worked with Fire and Rescue NSW to safely extricate the patient from the wreckage.
Paramedics stabilised the patient with additional spinal precautions and transported him to Liverpool Hospital. Paramedics treated a second patient at the scene for chest pain.
"The patient's leg was trapped and he was in a fair amount of pain. Paramedics treated him by administering pain relief," Mr Carr said.
"Given the nature of the incident, this patient is lucky to be alive and it's no doubt that his seatbelt played a role in that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.