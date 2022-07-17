Liverpool City Champion

Firefighters free trapped driver in Holsworthy

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 17 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 10:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) freed a driver trapped in the wreckage of a two-car collision at Holsworthy on Friday, July 15.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Liverpool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.