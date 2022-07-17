Firefighters free trapped driver in Holsworthy

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) freed a driver trapped in the wreckage of a two-car collision at Holsworthy on Friday, July 15.
The crash occurred on Heathcote Road, just after 7am. One driver was injured and unable to escape the wreckage.
Firefighters used specialised rescue equipment to release the patient who was then transported to hospital by NSW Ambulance Paramedics. NSW Police were also on scene to assist with traffic management.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
