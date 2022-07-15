Liverpool City Champion

Council's free Chemical CleanOut is on July 24

By Chris Boulous
Updated July 15 2022 - 3:25am, first published 3:00am
Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun.

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said Liverpool Council's free Chemical CleanOut on Sunday July 24 gives residents a responsible way to dispose of potentially hazardous household chemicals and to protect environment and waterways.

