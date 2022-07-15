Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said Liverpool Council's free Chemical CleanOut on Sunday July 24 gives residents a responsible way to dispose of potentially hazardous household chemicals and to protect environment and waterways.
The event is being held at 99 Rose Street, Liverpool from 9am to 3.3opm with residents able to clear out unused chemicals, fuels and potential hazardous products.
"Some common household items that cannot be disposed in general waste includes household cleaners, fluorescent globes, smoke detectors and household batteries - this is your opportunity to collect all these items and clear them out of your home," Mr Mannoun said.
Residents can dispose of the following household chemicals and items (up to a maximum of 20 litres or 20 kilograms of a single item, except paint, where up to 100 litres in 20 litres containers is accepted):
Before the Chemical CleanOut, residents are advised to:
