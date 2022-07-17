'Something for everybody': Southwest Sessions to take centre stage

Mount Pritchard resident Jordan Hirini aka Blueboy had a dream to play in the NRL. But his dreams suddenly changed.
"My best friend Shalaney passed away in a car accident, so I started making music and haven't stopped since. It's been my favourite thing to do since I started," he said.
"I made a song [Grateful] as a tribute to Shalaney and I haven't stopped making other songs since. I just like making music other people can relate too."
The 23-year-old will be dropping his EP Forever Grateful to coincide with his performance at Southwest Sessions on July 29 at Macquarie Mall.
The free event R&B and hip-hop music event features artists from The Area Movement, Studio 267 and Street University on two big weekends: July 22 and 23 and July 29 and 30 in the Liverpool CBD.
The event is being funded by the state government's CBDs Revitalisation Program.
"Council has received a grant of $380,900 to support initiatives that aim to revitalise the Liverpool CBD after the pandemic and we're using it to give you an amazing event featuring homegrown talent you know and love," Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said.
"Urban music lovers across the south-west are not going to want to miss this, and we have lots more in the works to make sure it's a great night out with your mates no matter your music taste.
"There is going to be something for everyone, with an esports gaming area, market stalls from streetwear brands like GeedUp, Finders Keepers Boutique and Sick of Sin..
"Grab a beanbag and challenge your mates to a game of FIFA on our PS5s or a Mario Kart race on Mac Mall's big screen, buy a jumper from our pop-up stalls and score a unique find from a vintage reseller.
"We'll have food trucks and Bar 53 will be serving up the classic drinks, so you can grab a drink and a meal, and enjoy the amazing atmosphere while the DJs keep the good vibes going all night long.
"We also have eBay on board with an exciting authentic shoe and streetwear giveaway every night, so there is definitely something for everybody."
Blueboy, who has toured with Youngn Lipz, said he was "pretty excited" to be performing where he grew up. He will also be launching his streetwear collaboration with Geedup on July 29 with 100 Forever Grateful hoodies available for purchase.
"It's good to see people from the area do things in the area; we do shows in the city but to do a show in Liverpool is exciting," he said.
"My music is a mix of a few genres - R&B, hip-hop, rap. My music makes me feel good so I hope it does the same for other people."
