Motorcyclist critical after M5 crash

A man is in a critical condition after crashing his motorcycle and then being hit by several vehicles on the M5 at Liverpool overnight.
Emergency services were called to the M5, 200-metres west of the Moorebank Avenue off-ramp, about 10.30pm on Thursday, July 14, after a motorcyclist hit a rock in the middle of the lane and was thrown to the roadway.
The rider was then hit by several vehicles also travelling west, police say.
A number of motorists stopped and rendered assistance until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The 18-year-old man was taken to Liverpool Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
Officers from Liverpool Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene as investigations surrounding the crash continue.
