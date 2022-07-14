Liverpool City Champion

Motorcyclist critical after M5 crash

Updated July 14 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 9:49pm
A man is in a critical condition after crashing his motorcycle and then being hit by several vehicles on the M5 at Liverpool overnight.

Local News

